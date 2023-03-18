Former US President Donald Trump said Saturday he expects to be arrested in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney next week. The Republican leader called for a protest as a result. In a social media post, Trump, referring to himself, said the “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back.” Donald Trump Returns to Facebook After Reinstatement, Writes This in His First Post After More Than Two-Year Ban.

Trump Says ‘He Expects To Be Arrested'

BREAKING: Trump says he could be 'arrested on Tuesday' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 18, 2023

