Turkey's national shooting team clinched a hat-trick of gold medals at the European Champions League of Air Weapons in Istanbul, with their star shooter Yusuf Dikec once again winning a gold medal in the country's success. Yusuf Dikec, who partnered with Mustafa Inan, defeated Germany’s Christian Reitz and Paul Froehlich 2-0 in the men's 10-meter air pistol team final event. For those unversed, Dikec became a global sensation after winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. During the mixed 10-meter air pistol event, the star shooter relied on his balance and had no extra gear. He was dressed in a loose-fitting white Turkey's team t-shirt, with small yellow earplugs, and went on to clinch the medal. This caught the attention of people around the world on the internet. Yusuf Dikec Quick Facts: All You Need to Know About Turkey Shooter Who 'Casually' Shot His Way To Silver Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 Without Any Specialised Gear.

🇹🇷 Yusuf Dikec from Turkey winning gold medal at European Championships 2025, he does it again very casually pic.twitter.com/GplhORFv6S — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) October 5, 2025

