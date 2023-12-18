A house in UK's Blackburn area reduced to rubble after a suspected gas explosion at a property on London Road. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, December 17 leaving two people injured, prompting evacuation of the nearby properties. Videos posted on X, formerly Twitter showed portion of a building collapsing after the explosion. Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and rescued a man from the debris of a terraced house that was destroyed in the suspected gas explosion. UK: Lightning Strike Causes Blast at Oxford Recycling Plant, Videos Show Huge Fireball Lighting Up Sky in Oxfordshire.

House Reduced To Rubble After Gas Explosion:

This is the scene on London Road in Blackburn after a gas explosion in a home. Two people have been taken to hospital and neighbouring homes have been evacuated.@LBC @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/wkAqJEbGfb — Liam Gotting (@GlobalGotting) December 18, 2023

Moments of Blast Caught on Camera:

Explosion on London road Blackburn Whole house gone. pic.twitter.com/qo430OUNIW — D𝕏_ (@vocnorth) December 17, 2023

