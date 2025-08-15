Radioactive water from the UK Royal Navy’s nuclear weapons depot at Coulport in Argyll and Bute leaked into Loch Long in Scotland's Glasgow after repeated bursts in old water pipes, reported The Guardian and The Ferret, citing documents obtained through a six-year investigation. The files, accessed following a ruling by Scotland’s Information Commissioner, reveal that the Ministry of Defence failed to maintain a network of 1,500 pipes at the site. While the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) acknowledged the leaks, it said there was “no regulatory concern,” and the MoD claimed no unsafe levels of radioactive material had entered the environment. UK Says It Will Buy 12 US-Made F-35A Fighter Jets Capable of Carrying Nuclear Bombs.

UK Leaked Radioactive Water in Scotland Sea

