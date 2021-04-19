UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Cancels His India Trip Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels his India trip in view of the #COVID19 situation. (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/nHvEOODPhH — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 19, 2021

It has been decided by mutual agreement that the UK PM will not visit India next week. The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship: MEA pic.twitter.com/zhaVi5XjkL — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 19, 2021

