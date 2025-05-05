In a major counter-terrorism operation, UK special forces and counter-terror police successfully thwarted an Iranian-led terror plot just hours before it was set to strike. Four Iranian nationals, aged between 29 and 46, were arrested during coordinated raids across London, Manchester, and Swindon. Described as a “major attack” with an imminent threat to life, the operation has been hailed as one of the UK's most significant counter-terrorism successes in recent years. The plot was targeting a specific location, though police have not disclosed details. Alongside the arrests, three more Iranian nationals were apprehended in a separate spy ring. India Expands Collaboration With UK in Telecom, AI and Emerging Technologies.

UK Special Forces Foil Iranian Terror Plot, Arrest 4 Nationals in London and Manchester

🇬🇧🇮🇷UK Foils Major Terror Plot: Iranian Suspects Arrested in Nationwide Raids ❗️London, 4 May 2025 – British counter-terrorism forces have arrested a group of Iranian nationals suspected of planning coordinated bomb attacks across the UK, authorities announced Sunday. The… pic.twitter.com/bO0q6DzjnC — Real Global News (@FelastoryMedia) May 4, 2025

