Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar has tweeted out over the Goddess Kali Tweet by Ukrainian Defence Ministry. "We regret the Ukraine Defence Ministry's tweet depicting the Hindu goddess Kali in a distorted manner. Ukraine & its people respect the unique Indian culture & highly appreciate India's support. The depiction has already been removed," Dzheppar tweeted. The controversy erupted after artwork appeared on the official Twitter page of Ukraine's Defence Ministry that showed Goddess Kali in an objectional manner. Ukraine Defence Ministry Tweet Depicts Goddess Kali in Inappropriate Manner, Furious Netizens Say 'Not Work of Art'.

Ukraine Goddess Kali Tweet:

"We regret the Ukraine Defence Ministry's tweet depicting Hindu goddess Kali in a distorted manner. Ukraine & its people respect the unique Indian culture & highly appreciate India's support. The depiction has already been removed," tweets First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs… pic.twitter.com/537eKLxMCm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

