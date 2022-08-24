As Ukraine is celebrating its 31st Independence Day today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked in central Kyiv along with President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the occasion. On Wednesday, Ukraine also marked the six months of Russia's all-out war.

Check Tweet:

"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks in central Kyiv along with President Volodymyr Zelensky today. Ukraine marks its 31st Independence Day and six months of Russia's all-out war on Aug 24," tweets The Kyiv Independent pic.twitter.com/mlPvePgLYV — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

