Russia unleashed a massive missile and drone barrage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight on March 7, targeting key facilities in Odesa and Kharkiv. Fires erupted at multiple sites, raising concerns over power outages as emergency crews rushed to contain the damage. This marks the first major assault on Ukraine’s infrastructure since the US halted early warning intelligence sharing. Videos circulating on social media show thick black smoke rising from the attack sites. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia As Kyiv Reels From Consecutive Massive Air Attacks.

Russia Launches Missile Barrage on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

🚨🇷🇺🇺🇦RUSSIA TARGETS UKRAINE'S ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE Ukraine reports a massive overnight missile and drone attack targeting energy and gas infrastructure. Odesa and Kharkiv were hit hard, with fires breaking out and power supplies at risk. It's believed to be the first… https://t.co/OFlsUtMzks pic.twitter.com/vsP46mrDZ4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)