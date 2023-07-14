The United States recently said that they will send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The development comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The US said that the M1 Abrams Tanks which will be sent to Ukraine will 'definitely will be a game-changer on the battlefield'. Meanwhile, in the latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden incorrectly addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by calling him by the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said, "Vladimir and I...I shouldn't be so familiar," however, he immediately corrected himself and said, "Mr Zelensky and I,". Ukraine Not Ready for NATO Membership, Says US President Joe Biden Amid Russia-Ukraine War.

Ukraine To Receive M1 Abrams Tanks?

