The US Capitol police on Tuesday performed a 'controlled explosion' on a 'suspicious' vehicle . According to reports, the vehicle was outside the Supreme Court of the US when the police took the action on Tuesday.

BREAKING: US Capitol Police perform ‘controlled explosion’ on suspicious vehicle outside Supreme Court, reports say https://t.co/Mjapy3KleD — The Independent (@Independent) October 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)