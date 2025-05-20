In a bizarre security breach that unfolded at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, a DoorDash delivery driver got lost and ended up entering the tarmac. The 36-year-old man reportedly entered a restricted zone, crossing runways and reportedly drove for miles inside the airport’s tarmac before eventually being intercepted near United Airlines Gate C16. The CCTV video, which surfaced on social media, shows the red vehicle being intercepted by police and airport authorities on the tarmac. US: DoorDash Driver Stabbed 10 Times, Car Stolen by Homeless Man He Tried To Feed in Texas; Accused Arrested.

DoorDash Driver Gets Lost, Reaches Chicago Airport's Runway

NEW: DoorDash food delivery driver somehow gets lost and ends up on the Chicago O'Hare International Airport tarmac. Um... The driver was somehow able to make it through secured areas and even *crossed runways*, according to CBS News. The individual reportedly drove for… pic.twitter.com/2t1pDr7hy7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2025

