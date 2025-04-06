In a shocking act of violence, a DoorDash driver in Texas was brutally stabbed at least 10 times by a homeless man he tried to help. The victim, Jackson Oltmanns, had just completed a delivery near a Fort Worth Waffle House when he offered to buy food for 24-year-old Quindarius Cartwright, as reported. Instead of accepting the kind gesture, Cartwright allegedly launched a knife attack and fled the scene in Oltmanns’s 2024 Toyota Camry. Police later apprehended the suspect en route to a strip club. Oltmanns survived the assault and is recovering, while Cartwright now faces aggravated robbery charges. He is being held on a USD 150,000 bond. US: Teen Austin Metcalf Fatally Stabbed at Texas Track Meet Over Seating Dispute; Suspect Charged with Murder.

Driver Stabbed 10 Times After Offering Help in Texas

Accused Quindarius Cartwright, DoorDash Driver (Photo Credits: X/ @MarioNawfal)

