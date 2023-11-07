An elderly Jewish man allegedly died after being hit on the head at a pro-Israel rally in Los Angeles on Monday, November 6, by a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. According to eyewitnesses, an argument broke between the elderly man and the suspect when the former started counter-protesting. The elderly man was then found on the ground bleeding and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a cerebral hemorrhage. A video has surfaced wherein the man could be seen lying on the road after the attack. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Drone Strikes on Vehicle in Southern Lebanon, Three Killed.

Elderly Jewish Man Dies After Being Hit in Head

BREAKING: Jewish man dies of injuries after being hit by pro-Palestinian protester near Los Angeles, local newspaper reports pic.twitter.com/xazxbSLDRC — BNO News (@BNONews) November 7, 2023

Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Confirms Development

JUST IN - Elderly Jewish man died after being hit by a pro-Palestinian protestor, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles says. pic.twitter.com/PVvctWKpYW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 7, 2023

