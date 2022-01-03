The Food and Drug Administration on Monday has authorised emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for booster shot in Children aged 12 to 15 years in United States. US reported a record rise in hospitalisation of children during the coronavirus surge due to Omicron COVID-19 variant.

