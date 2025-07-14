A massive fire erupted late Sunday night, July 13, at the Gabriel House nursing home in Fall River, Massachusetts, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. Firefighters rushed to the scene around 10 PM, rescuing many residents who were seen hanging out of windows seeking help. Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon confirmed several deaths and said the rescue operation is ongoing, with casualty numbers still being assessed. The blaze severely damaged the 100-bed assisted living facility, engulfing it in thick smoke. A total of 69 residents were inside when the fire broke out, many suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Erupts Outside Aria Resort and Casino in US After Blast (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts at Nursing Home in Massachusetts

BREAKING: Major fire at a nursing home in Fall River city in Massachusetts; RT says many bodies pulled out of rubble after roof collapse pic.twitter.com/7So9Lq8hY6 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 14, 2025

