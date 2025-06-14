A major fire broke out on the Las Vegas Strip following explosions outside the Aria Resort and Casino. Thick smoke filled the air as emergency crews worked to control the blaze, with palm trees seen engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported seeing a car fleeing the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. "We are investigating a small fire in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The fire was contained to a small area and was extinguished quickly. It was learned that an occupant in a vehicle threw fireworks causing a tree to catch fire," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X. Tesla Cars on Fire in US Video: Man Sets Several Tesla Vehicles Ablaze at Tesla Service Centre in Las Vegas, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Las Vegas Fire

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: MASSIVE EXPLOSION ON LAS VEGAS STRIP A huge blast took place outside the Aria Resort and Casino, followed by smoke filling the night sky. Palm trees caught fire as emergency crews rushed in. A car was seen fleeing the area, though its connection to the explosion… pic.twitter.com/IpYDjsnW2Q — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 14, 2025

Las Vegas Fire Extinguished, Say Police

We are investigating a small fire in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The fire was contained to a small area and was extinguished quickly. It was learned that an occupant in a vehicle threw fireworks causing a tree to catch fire. Event: LLV250600051504 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)