Chris Kilpatrick, a town council member from Southern California, has stepped down amid public outcry over an online video. The video allegedly shows Kilpatrick urinating on the entrance of an LGBT nightclub in Los Angeles and engaging in a physical confrontation with the club’s manager. The video, shared by Precinct, a well-known downtown LA nightclub, depicts two men urinating on the club’s employee entrance early Sunday morning and leaving with full cocktail glasses. According to a social media post by Precinct, a manager confronted the men about the stolen drinks, leading to an altercation where Kilpatrick allegedly threw the manager to the ground. Precinct underscored its commitment to providing a safe space for the LGBT community and denounced the men’s actions. Italian TV Airs Skit Mocking Joe Biden, Viral Clip Shows US President's 'Cognitive Decline' (Watch Video).

US Official Urinating On LGBT Nightclub Door

