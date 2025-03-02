A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday morning, March 1, after a bird strike caused one of its engines to catch fire mid-air. Flight 3609, en route to Indianapolis, struck a bird shortly after takeoff, leading to significant engine damage. Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) show the Boeing 767 emitting smoke and flames from its right engine as it banked sharply. Reportedly, the aircraft returned to Newark at 8:07 AM, where it landed safely with three crew members on board. No injuries were reported, and both the FAA and NTSB have launched investigations into the incident. United Airlines Flight 1382 Catches Fire During Takeoff At Houston Airport, All 104 Passengers on Board Evacuated (Watch Video).

Bird Strike Sparks Fire on FedEx Cargo Plane

Another view of FedEx Boeing 767 returning to Newark caught by @gaysonuwu over Elizabeth,NJ. https://t.co/QV0BSFhzMS pic.twitter.com/2cSwaaOoIm — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) March 1, 2025

FedEx Cargo Plane Catches Fire Mid-Air

NEW: FedEx flight catches fire after colliding with bird during takeoff from Newark airport pic.twitter.com/skG1YGsxLs — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 1, 2025

