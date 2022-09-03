According to the reports, the plane stolen from the Tupelo airport, Mississipi has landed safely southeast of Ashland. Reportedly, the aircraft appear to be in one piece, however, the status of the plane is unknown. The pilot has been taken into custody. A little while ago, several media reports claimed that the hijacker was identified as Cory Patterson. Meanwhile, more information and details are awaited. Is Cory Patterson, Tupelo Airport Employee and Pilot of Stolen Plane Threatening to Crash It Into Walmart? Facebook Post Dedicated to Parents and Sister Go Viral!.

Check Tweet:

UPDATE - Plane lands in a field southwest of Ashland. Appears to be in one piece. https://t.co/VxnHO1OWhO — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) September 3, 2022

Check It:

🛑 Breaking: As of 10:24 a.m.,(local time) the plane crashed southeast of Ashland, USA : Reported by WTVA news agency Reportedly a rogue pilot threatened to crash the flight on Walmart, #Tupelo #Mississippi USA pic.twitter.com/8svGPoqrQv — OsintTv📺 (@OsintTv) September 3, 2022

