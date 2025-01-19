US President-elect Donald Trump met Indian business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani on Sunday, ahead of his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States on January 19. The meeting reportedly aimed to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations. The Ambanis, among India’s most prominent business figures, were invited by Trump’s team along with many other dignitaries. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani To Attend US President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony.

Donald Trump Meets Mukesh and Nita Ambani Ahead of Inauguration

PHOTO | Washington, DC: US President-elect Donald Trump met Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani before his swearing-in ceremony. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/uBuwNt4ebx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2025

