In what can be seen as a verbal slip, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "losing the war in Iraq". Joe Biden meant to say Ukraine, however, he had a verbal slip and said that Putin is losing the war in Iraq. The US President also said that Vladimir Putin has become "a pariah" around the world. Biden made the statement when he was asked if the Russian President had been weakened by the Wagner Group's revolt, which had been fighting against Ukraine. "It's hard to tell really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it's not just NATO, it's not just the European Union. It's Japan, it's 40 nations," Biden said. 'Transjester Americans' US President Joe Biden Has Slip of Tongue While Addressing On Ending The Ban on Transgender Americans Serving in the United States Military (Watch Video).

Biden Says Putin Is 'Losing the War in Iraq'

President Biden says Putin is 'losing the war in Iraq'pic.twitter.com/WDMAmS3U7Q — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 28, 2023

Putin Has Become 'A Pariah' Around the World

US President Joe Biden misspoke saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ‘losing the war in Iraq.’ Biden also said Putin has become ‘a pariah’ around the world https://t.co/sxYjZAMA3o pic.twitter.com/SPG3yxBuJH — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2023

