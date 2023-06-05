On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence filed papers to enter the 2024 White House race. As the Ex-Vice President under the Trump administration, Mike Pence played a prominent role in American politics. However, the specific details of his campaign platform and strategy for the US presidential election 2024 are yet to be unveiled. Former Vice President Pence Filing Paperwork Launching 2024 Presidential Bid in Challenge to Trump.

Check Details Below:

Ex-VP Mike Pence files papers to enter 2024 White House race, reports AFP quoting Election Body — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)