A minke whale died off the New Jersey coast Saturday, August 2, following a collision with a small motorboat in Barnegat Bay that capsized a passenger into the water. Video circulating on social media shows the 20-foot whale surfacing and striking the vessel, causing it to rock violently before swimming away. The passenger thrown overboard was seen treading water and was safely recovered. The whale was later found dead, stranded on a sandbar. Due to tidal constraints, responders from the Marine Mammal Stranding Centre were initially unable to reach the carcass. A necropsy is scheduled for August 4 at a nearby state park to determine the exact cause of death. US Boat Capsize: 3 Dead, 9 Missing After Suspected Smuggling Boat Capsizes Off San Diego Coast.

Minke Whale Dies, Passenger Goes Overboard After Boat Collision off New Jersey Coast

NEW: A whale has passed away after colliding with a boat in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey. Insane footage shows the whale bashing the boat, nearly capsizing it, and sending a passenger overboard. According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the whale was in very shallow… pic.twitter.com/N2hQPV4Sny — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 3, 2025

