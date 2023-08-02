In a bizarre incident, a person stole a forklift and crashed into a historical landmark in Downton, Los Angeles. During the wild ride, the suspect rammed the forklift into the Apple Tower Theater and the World Peace Bell. Los Angeles Police Department said that a civilian witnessed someone getting behind the forklift wheel at a nearby job site and started following it through the area. The suspect was taken into custody. US Road Accident Video: Over 50 Injured After Double-Decker Tour Bus and MTA Bus Collide in Manhattan.

Suspect Crashes Stolen Forklift Into Historic Landmark:

WATCH: Telehandler driver driving dangerously through Downtown Los Angeles, causing damage to multiple buildings pic.twitter.com/8W7eKvaHa7 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 2, 2023

Stolen Forklift on Wild Ride

