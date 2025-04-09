US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is pausing tariffs for most nations for a 90-day period amid a market downturn but is raising tariffs on China to 125%. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said, “Due to the lack of respect China has shown toward global markets, I am immediately raising tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%. At some point, China will hopefully realize that exploiting the U.S. and other countries is no longer sustainable or acceptable.” He also said that more than 75 countries had contacted U.S. representatives to negotiate solutions on trade issues, and, in response to their cooperation, he had authorized a 90-day pause with a significantly reduced reciprocal tariff of 10% during this period. China-US Tariff War: Beijing Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Heading to United States Amid Strained Economic and Trade Relations.

President Donald Trump Announces 90-Day Tariff Pause on All but Raises It to 125% on China

Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off… — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) April 9, 2025

