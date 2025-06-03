In a bizarre incident, a 2-year-old child sparked panic at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, US, after climbing onto a JetBlue baggage conveyor belt and disappearing into the luggage system. The incident took place while the toddler's mother was busy completing the check-in procedure, and the toddler climbed the baggage belt and rode it into the baggage area. Airport security quickly sprang into action, intercepting the child just seconds before he reached the X-ray machine. Fortunately, the toddler was found unharmed in the baggage room on the lower level. No Radar, No Radio: Chaos at Newark Airport As Controllers Lose Contact for 90 Seconds With Incoming Flights.

2-Year-Old Rides Baggage Belt at Newark Airport in New Jersey

