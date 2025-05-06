In a startling aviation lapse, air traffic controllers at Newark Liberty International Airport lost all radar and radio contact with incoming flights for nearly 90 seconds on April 28, triggering widespread panic. With no way to see or speak to pilots, staff faced a blackout that led to trauma leave for several employees and caused over 150 flight cancellations by Monday, May 5. The FAA admitted the fault lies with the nation’s outdated air traffic systems, which failed to trigger backup lines during the glitch. Despite Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy downplaying crash risks, he acknowledged the fragility of current infrastructure and pledged billions for a tech overhaul. The incident has further strained Newark’s overburdened operations, already hit by staffing shortages and flight cuts from United Airlines. US Plane Fire: FedEx Cargo Flight 3609 Makes Emergency Landing at Newark After Bird Strike Sparks Mid-Air Engine Fire, Videos Surface.

Newark Airport Hit by Air Traffic Blackout

🇺🇸 NO RADAR, NO RADIO, JUST CHAOS: AIR TRAFFIC BLACKOUT HITS NEWARK For nearly 90 seconds, controllers literally couldn’t see or talk to planes headed for Newark Airport. No radar. No radio. Just silence in the sky - and pure chaos on the ground. Some staff were so stressed… https://t.co/984nRzG1Q2 pic.twitter.com/sI4aAhGd7i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)