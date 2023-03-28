Pakistan is currently reeling under one of the worst economic crises the country has ever seen. The situation is so bad that the people are forced to fight for food. A video has surfaced on social media that shows hundreds of Pakistanis in Peshawar pouncing on a truck carrying wheat flour meant for the poor people under the Ramzan package. The people can be seen fighting with each other and looting the flour truck as the food crisis in Pakistan deepens. Pakistan at the Deep End of Economic Crisis, Says IMF.

Pakistan Economic Crisis:

