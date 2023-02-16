Two people lost their lives after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed onto an Alabama highway Wednesday afternoon. The UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed northwest of Huntsville along Alabama Highway 53, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement. Video from the scene showed large plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site. Tesla Car Crash: Investigators Checking for Mechanical Issues After Accident Involving Indian-American and His Family.

Black Hawk Helicopter Crash:

Video shows Black Hawk helicopter falling out of the sky near Huntsville, Alabama, killing everyone on board pic.twitter.com/5UR7WOjZDh — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 16, 2023

