After a video went viral on social media, a nursing home in Taiwan issued a public apology for hiring a stripper to give lap dances to seniors during a party. In its apology, the Taiwan nursing home said that it "deeply regrets" the decision. In the 35-second video clip, a stripper can be seen entertaining and giving lap dances to senior citizens. According to reports, the nursing home drew strong criticism after a clip of the stripper dancing and giving lap dances to retired army personnel went viral on social media. The nursing home also said that the services of the performer were enlisted to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Watch Vieo:

A nursing home in Taiwan issued a public apology after it hired a stripper to give lap dances to seniors during a party, saying it ‘deeply regrets’ the decision. pic.twitter.com/LOFGNzWsGs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)