The plane stolen from the Tupelo airport, Mississippi has landed safely in the fields southeast of Ashland. The aircraft appears to be in one piece, however, the status of the plane is unknown. The pilot of the plane, a 29-year-old man, has been taken into custody. US: Pilot Over Tupelo Threatens To Crash Hijacked Plane Into Walmart in Mississippi, Watch Video.

Watch Video: 

Check It:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)