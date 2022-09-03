The plane stolen from the Tupelo airport, Mississippi has landed safely in the fields southeast of Ashland. The aircraft appears to be in one piece, however, the status of the plane is unknown. The pilot of the plane, a 29-year-old man, has been taken into custody. US: Pilot Over Tupelo Threatens To Crash Hijacked Plane Into Walmart in Mississippi, Watch Video.

Watch Video:

BREAKING: The 29-year-old who stole the plane that threatened to crash into Walmart in Tupelo, MS has landed. pic.twitter.com/EJhAbvljfi — Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) September 3, 2022

Check It:

The 29 y/o pilot of the stolen plane in North Mississippi is in custody after landing the plane in a field. pic.twitter.com/fFk7TM34J8 — Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)