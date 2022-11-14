In a shocking incident, a passenger on a United Airways flight created chaos after stating that her daughter needed to throw up, which led to a physical altercation with flight attendants. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the irate mother caused utter chaos on the United flight that was travelling from San Francisco to Chicago as she forced the plane to land. In the video, the women can be seen yelling 'Where is it?' as several flight attendants confront her for her rude behaviour. Reportedly, the woman stood up when the plane was about to land and scream that her toddler needed to throw up. However when she was told to sit down, the woman shoved a flight attendant, thereby sending her to a hospital in Chicago. Besides the attendant, another waman and a 3-year-old were also rushed to the hospital for observation. Israel Shocker: Man Tries to Kill His Sister to Have Sex With Her Corpse, Arrested.

Woman Creates Chaos on Flight Saying Child Needs To Throw Up

Woman Says Daughter Needs To Throw Up

Screaming mom causes CHAOS on United Airways flight with THREE flight attendants ending up in hospital https://t.co/YkTkLpJHEj — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)