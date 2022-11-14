Jerusalem, November 14: Israel police arrested a 20-year-old man who tried to kill his own sister so that he could have sex with her corpse. The incident took place on Sunday November 13. The 18-year-old sister of the accused was moderately injured in the stabbing.

The accused has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a police investigation. The victim is currently being treated at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Lover, Chops Her Body Into Pieces Before Disposing Them, Arrested After Six Months

The Jerusalem Post quoted the victim as saying that the accused entered her room at night, suddenly pulled out a knife and started to stab her in the head. The victim ran out of the room or else he would have killed him. “I don’t know what happened to him” the girl said about his brother. UP Shocker: Man Rapes Woman After Consuming Energy Booster Pills in Unnao; Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding

The accused confirmed the police that he wanted to have sex with his sister's corpse after killing her, because he was a “fan of necrophilia movies”.

The sister – whose identity is being kept secret to protect the family – is being represented by attorneys Ido Raz and Shani Segal.

They said that this is a difficult family matter, and the family is trying to recover. The young person has been dealing through the years with mental issues, and he has no criminal record.

The accused has been kept in a psychiatric hospital since his arrest due to his condition and will remain in the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation that will determine his status.

