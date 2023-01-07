The University Hospitals Birmingham recently took to social media and said that one of their doctors saved the life of a passenger who suffered two cardiac arrests mid-flight. As per the post, a passenger suffered two cardiac arrests mid-flight. Luckily, the passenger was saved in nick of time by Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, who is one of the consultant hepatologists of University Hospitals Birmingham. Using limited supplies available Dr Vemala resuscitated the patient before handing him over to emergency crews on the ground. As per reports, the incident took place when Dr Vemala was flying to India from the UK to take his mother back to their home town in Bengaluru. Bengaluru: Man Suffers Heart Attack While Shopping at IKEA Store, Gets Revived by Doctor in Nick of Time (Watch Video).

Check University Hospitals Birmingham's Tweet:

