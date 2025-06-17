Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province erupted on Tuesday, June 17, sending an ash plume soaring 11 kilometres into the sky, according to the country’s volcanology agency. Authorities have raised the volcano's alert status to the highest level, citing risks of lava flows, especially during heavy rainfall. The volcano last erupted in May. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and follow official safety instructions. Volcano Erupts in Indonesia Video: Mount Ebu Volcanic Eruption Spews Ash Five Kilometres Into Sky.

Volcano Erupts in Indonesia Video

BREAKING: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia has erupted 🌋 "There was an eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 17:35 WITA with an observed ash column height of ± 10,000 m above the peak (± 11,584 m above sea level)," said the Volcano Observation… pic.twitter.com/lpWZnHQwk1 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 17, 2025

