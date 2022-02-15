Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky address to nation - "Declaring February 16 — the day Russia might be planning an attack — the Day of Unity." He calls on Ukrainians to raise yellow-&-blue flags, sing the national anthem at 10am, among other patriotic actions.

Here’s Zelensky’s address to the nation on Russia. “They scare us with a great war & once again set the date for a military invasion. This is not the first time. But our state is stronger than ever today,” he said, striking more serious tone than days past https://t.co/Q50mGT85bW— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 14, 2022

