Russia's intelligence chief on Saturday said that the attempt to spark a civil war has failed. The development comes after Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that people greeted his troops as 'liberators'. Amid the beginning of the so-called "civil war" in Russia, reports suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin has left the country. The development came after several reports claimed that one of Russia's presidential planes left Moscow. Vladimir Putin Fled Russia? Russian Presidential Plane Leaves Moscow Amid Fighting Between Wagner Group and Russia's Military, Say Reports.

Attempt To Spark a Civil War Has Failed

BREAKING: Russia's intelligence chief says that the attempt to spark a civil war has failed — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

