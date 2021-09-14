A fake statement was released which claimed that Walmart had entered a partnership with popular cryptocurrency Litecoin. "Walmart has no relationship with Litecoin,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Walmart denies tieup with litecoin, fake statement rattles cryptocurrency https://t.co/98aq9j9KNn pic.twitter.com/cqAN01ex8g — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2021

