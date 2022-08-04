In what can be seen as a restructuring effort, Walmart is planning to cut hundreds of corporate roles. According to reports, around 200 jobs are being cut. Sources also said that the retailer has notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move. The Walmart decision comes as several companies such as Tesla, Netflix, and Coinbase Global have also been cutting jobs.

Check tweet:

Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ https://t.co/vyUfTPGrxN pic.twitter.com/tIyktr8Gyw — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)