Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, United Nations investigators said that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. According to reports, UN investigators said that war crimes were committed in the Ukraine conflict. The list of war crimes includes Russian bombings of civilian areas, numerous executions, torture, and horrific sexual violence. The report by UN investigators comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures."

‘War Crimes’ Committed in Ukraine: UN Investigators

#UPDATE UN investigators said that war crimes have been committed in the Ukraine conflict, listing Russian bombings of civilians areas, numerous executions, torture and horrific sexual violence. 📸 Ukrainians inspect a destroyed school building in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region pic.twitter.com/ywID610X2v — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 23, 2022

