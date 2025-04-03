A high school track meet turned tragic when 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed during a dispute over seating. The incident occurred in Frisco, Texas, where Austin, known for both his academic and athletic achievements, was attacked by Karmelo Anthony. The argument quickly escalated into violence, and Austin was stabbed in front of shocked onlookers. He tragically passed away in the arms of his twin brother. Police arrested Karmelo Anthony at the scene, charging him with murder. The shocking event has sparked discussions about school safety and the presence of weapons at school functions. Many are also questioning why the case has not gained more national attention. US Shocker: Man Stabs Mother to Death, Injures Father for Refusing Him Night Stay at Their House in Ohio, Arrested.

Teen Austin Metcalf Fatally Stabbed at Texas Track Meet

NEW: 17-year-old 4.0 student stabbed in the heart at a high school track event in Frisco, Texas, dies in his twin brother’s arms. Horrifying. Austin Metcalf was attacked after telling a teen from a different school that he was sitting in the wrong spot. Karmelo Anthony has… pic.twitter.com/bILlOUvT5g — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 3, 2025

