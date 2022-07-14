Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, protestors in the Island country were seen celebrating at Galle Face Park following the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The Speaker's Press Secy said that the speaker received the resignation letter of President Rajapaksa through Singapore Embassy in Sri Lanka. "Speaker is informed that after re-checking data & completing all legal proceedings, official announcement in this regard will be announced tomorrow," it said.

Check tweet:

#WATCH Colombo | People celebrate at Galle Face Park following the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pic.twitter.com/cfWNYrpIdJ — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

