The German airlines Lufthansa and pilots' union on Monday said that they reached a deal in wage dispute which has averted the second strike planned for next week. Earlier, Lufthansa pilots went on strike that led to cancellation of hundreds of flights. The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union said that they have called off the strike planned for next week after agreement on wage dispute.

