US Senator Lindsay Graham call for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lindsey Graham warned Putin must be held accountable for the destruction and loss of life in the Ukraine and calls on his supporters to stand up against him.

In a tweet he said "Is there a Brutus in Russia"? "Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military"? "The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out". "You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service"

"The only people who can fix this are the Russian people". "Easy to say, hard to do". "Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate".

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

WATCH: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham calls for President Putin's assassination pic.twitter.com/pCmXqzee72 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)