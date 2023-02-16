The websites of several German airports are currently facing outage, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday. Airports in Dusseldorf, Nuremberg, and Dortmund are among those affected, added the report. The authorities are suspecting that hacking could be the reason behind the website outage. Mumbai Airport System Down: Long Queues of Flyers at Terminal 2 After Servers Go Down, Frustrated Passengers Complain on Twitter.

Websites Several German Airports Down:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)