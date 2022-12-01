A computer systems failure has been reported at the Mumbai International Airport on Thursday evening. Flight operations were hit at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, resulting in delays and long queues. Many flyers took to Twitter to raise the issue. The airport authorities said that the issue is being resolved and operations are expected to resume in a short while. More details are awaited. Digi Yatra App: Your Face Can Be Boarding Pass at These Airports, Know How Paperless Entry Works.

Mumbai Airport System Down:

#BREAKING | All systems down at #Mumbai Airport Terminal 2. Passengers are forced to wait for baggage drop since close to an hour. pic.twitter.com/QBAy9TurDi — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 1, 2022

Crazy Crowd and Long Queues at Mumbai Airport:

User Stuck for Over Four Hours at Airport:

#airindia @airindiain thank you for our first and probably last experience with you...4 hours stuck in Mumbai and counting pic.twitter.com/QlDhkXPD7E — Hisham El Sokkary (@Hishamisko) December 1, 2022

Long Queues of Passengers at Airport:

Manual check-in is going on at #MumbaiAirpot due to a system failure. Long queues of passengers can been seen. @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/SKX9EKjGwI — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) December 1, 2022

