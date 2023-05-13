Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, is banning outdoor marijuana smoking in its famed red-light district. On Wednesday, city council members voted to impose a €100 fine on anyone found smoking weed on the streets of the central district. The ban will come into effect from May 25 and will be enforced by police and local officials. Netherlands Train Derailment: One Killed, 30 Injured After Train Hits Construction Equipment on Tracks (Watch Video).

Weed Ban in Amsterdam:

