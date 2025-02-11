US President Donald Trump signed an executive order today, February 11, to "go back to plastic straws". This means, the executive order by Donald Trump would end the use of paper straws. Multiple videos showing US President Donald Trump signing an executive order to go back to "plastic straws" have gone viral on social media. In a post on X, Donald Trump shared a picture of diet coke bottle with plastic straw and wrote, "We're going back to plastic straws." ‘Back to Plastic’: US President Donald Trump Promises To End Paper Straws Mandate by Joe Biden Administration, Calls Them ‘Ridiculous’.

US President Ends Use of Paper Straws

Trump signs executive order to "go back to plastic straws" pic.twitter.com/ojgKtagUVu — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 10, 2025

'We're Going Back to Plastic Straws'

"We're going back to plastic straws." –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GONNjP6UNn — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 10, 2025

