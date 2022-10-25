WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app with over 2 billion users, appears to be facing an outage, according to users. Meta spokesperson said the company is working to restore services 'as quickly as possible.' "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said, as per Reuters.

Meta Responds After WhatsApp Down Reported Across India:

